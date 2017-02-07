Kerma Medical Products, Inc. We’re honored to work with HealthTrust and with TIDI Products; both relationships support our efforts to foster improved healthcare environments.

Kerma Medical Products, Inc., a veteran-minority-owned provider of medical products to over 4,000 acute-care hospitals and government agencies in the United States, today announced that, effective December 1, 2016, its HealthTrust supplier purchasing agreement has been expanded to include specific eyewear offerings in the TIDI Products, LLC product portfolio.

Kerma Medical Products is one of the largest diversity manufacturer/supplier companies in the healthcare sector. Kerma offers TIDIShield® Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shields, single-use protective eyewear in a convenient, point-of-use dispenser, to help its customers enhance staff compliance and safety. By placing TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go Eye Shields wherever gloves or masks are available, healthcare staff can help reduce eye-splash exposures and infection transmission risk. With the expanded agreement, Kerma extends the availability of TIDIShield protective eyewear to HealthTrust membership.

Regarding the contract award, Kerma Medical Products President Joe Reubel said, “We’re honored to work with HealthTrust and with TIDI Products; both relationships support our efforts to foster improved healthcare environments.”

About Kerma Medical Products, Inc.

Kerma Medical Products, Inc. is a Veteran-Minority Owned Company (VOSB) located in Suffolk, Virginia with a direct sales division in Miramar, Florida that manages the delivery of Small Cap Equipment and Supplies. Kerma began as a Manufacturer in 1991, as a United States Government supplier, and, in 1994, Kerma expanded into the Commercial Medical Products industry (e.g., hospitals). Kerma has established itself in the healthcare industry as a company that manufactures, assembles, and packages medical products and is now one of the largest diversity manufacturer/supplier companies in the private sector. We provide medical products to over 4,000 Acute Care Hospitals in the country as well as Government Agencies distributed by Prime Vendors. For more information, please visit http://www.kermamedical.com.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale, and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthTrust (http://www.healthtrustpg.com) serves approximately 1,600 acute care facilities and members in more than 26,000 other locations, including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. On Twitter @healthtrustpg.

Press Contacts

Andrea Reubel, Marketing Director, Kerma Medical Products, (253) 475-4616, areubel(at)kermamedical(dot)com

Mora Brinkman, Sr. Communications Manager, TIDI Products, (920) 279-3259, mbrinkman(at)TIDIProducts(dot)com