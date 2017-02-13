Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. "Justin, knows this changing environment well and will communicate the vision of this industry trend and LMSG solutions clearly to our clients and prospects. ”

Local Marketing Solutions Group Inc. (LMSG) hires Justin Faull as Director of Marketing.

Justin Faull joins LMSG as Director of Marketing, bringing 17 years of marketing solutions, business development, and account management experience from a diverse background of organizations and verticals. Justin has worked with both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies creating marketing enterprise solutions that successfully increase return on investment. He will be responsible for managing and creating awareness of LMSG’s portfolio of marketing solutions across all divisions and brands. Additionally, he will be helping educate the marketing industry on how they can automate their channel marketing processes and improve return on investment through LMSG’s suite of marketing technology platforms and solutions. Justin holds degrees in Political Science and Marketing from DePaul University.

“As national and global brands move their products and services through changing and more complex sales channels, marketing executives and management must focus on strategy while automated marketing solutions take over all the blocking and tackling of basic marketing functions. Justin knows this changing environment well and will communicate the vision of this industry trend and LMSG solutions clearly to our clients and prospects,” said Al Croke, LMSG’s President & CEO. “As our business continues to grow rapidly it is vitally important to have the right talent in place to manage through continuous change and complexity in the marketplace and understand the adapting role of technology through all aspects of business functions.”

ABOUT LOCAL MARKETING SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.

Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (http://www.lmsg.co) was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing and sales solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. The company provides marketing automation technology and supporting sales and marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate sales and marketing to control brand image and to ultimately facilitate use of product and service content and materials from national to local channels.

Operating units and Brands include JGSullivan Interactive (http://www.jgsullivan.com), DuFour Advertising (http://www.dufour.com), WeblyGuys (http://www.weblyguys.com) and KMA One (http://www.kmaone.com).

