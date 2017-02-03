Noribachi New Product and Technologies Unveiling We already believe in Noribachi's quality LED products but seeing how technology can create more opportunities for lighting as well as information was incredible." -Bruce Braithwaite, COO/EVP Mega Super Stores.

Noribachi, a leading US-based technology company with a focus on digital lighting, unveiled its latest products and technologies aboard the iconic battleship USS Iowa in the Port of Los Angeles last week.

"Noribachi's products and technologies unveiling event was amazing," said Bruce Braithwaite, COO/EVP, Mega Super Stores. “We already believe in Noribachi's quality LED products but seeing how technology can create more opportunities for lighting as well as information was incredible. We are very excited about working with Noribachi to provide this quality product to our all of Mega Super Stores’ customers."

More than 300 invited guests were on-hand to experience Noribachi’s new Bespoke Engineered and Specially Tailored (BEST) products including RGBW solutions that expand the scope of general lighting; the Pulse Wireless Controller, a cloud-based lighting and data network; and a wide range of LED displays delivering 4K resolution.

“It was a great opportunity to share our product roadmap with our partners,” said Farzad Dibachi, CEO, Noribachi. “Our lighting hardware and software solutions will continue to differentiate Noribachi from an industry that has lagged in innovation and is slow to embrace digital technologies.”

About Noribachi:

Noribachi is a leading U.S.-based technology company with a focus on digital lighting.

Noribachi’s product lines, “ALiVE” and “NoriCloud” are comprised of hardware, software and services associated with the generation, distribution and control of lighting, sensors and other integrated features and components in commercial and industrial applications.