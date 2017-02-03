Attorney Lloyd Herman Celebrates Golden Anniversary in Law

Attorney Lloyd Herman Fifty years of being able to do this is very satisfying from a personal and professional standpoint. Being able to add value to human beings through legal, psychological and moral support has been extremely gratifying. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Lloyd Herman, founder of Lloyd Herman & Associates, is celebrating his fiftieth anniversary as a legal professional. “It’s been a pleasure to be able to help injured victims take on a system that is stacked against them and bring them favorable outcomes against heavy odds,” said Herman. “Fifty years of being able to do this is very satisfying from a personal and professional standpoint. Being able to add value to human beings through legal, psychological and moral support has been extremely gratifying.”

Herman received his Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, WA, in 1966. He worked in several different areas until he found his niche thirty years ago doing personal injury claims. Since then Herman has settled approximately 1,500 cases, of which he has made case law on a couple. Herman is renowned for settling almost all of his cases out of court. “Just in the sixteen years I have been here, I have gone to trial less than ten times,” added Herman, who devotes 90 percent of his practice to the area of litigation.

During the course of his illustrious career, Herman has been instrumental in changing the law in Washington state in favor of consumers in the Supreme Court and Division III in the Court of Appeals, which had the effect of aiding people against bad faith acts of the insurance companies. He also helped expand the law in the area of automobile coverage and in favor of tenants of defective apartment houses and rentals.

About Lloyd Herman, Lloyd Herman & Associates

Attorney Lloyd Herman is licensed to practice before the Western and Eastern Federal District Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, including Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. He focuses his practice on personal injury law, workers’ compensation law and wills and trusts. For more information, please call (509) 922-6600, or visit http://www.lloydhermanlaw.com. The law office is located at 213 N. University Road, Spokane, WA 99206.

