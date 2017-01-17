Logicbroker, Inc. Named Prestigious Magento Premier Technology Partner

In order to compete and thrive in this new era of commerce, merchants need virtual inventory functionality to stay ahead of consumer demand.

Logicbroker, a provider of EDI, drop ship automation, and eCommerce integration, announced its recognition as a Magento Premier Technology Partner. Magento, serves more than 260,000 merchants worldwide and is the number one commerce platform on Internet Retailer Top 1000 for the fourth consecutive year.

As a Magento Premier Technology Partner, Logicbroker has an established integration with Magento’s platform to further enable merchants and suppliers to scale their businesses and increase productivity. Logicbroker offers Magento merchants (and suppliers selling online) EDI, drop ship automation, and eCommerce integrations to other world-class platforms via a RESTful API.

“We are honored to now be a Magento Premier Technology Partner,” said Peyman Zamani, CEO of Logicbroker. “This marks our fifth year as part of the Magento Technology Partner Program, and we look forward to further strengthening our alliance and building on our success in extending the functionality of Magento.”

Logicbroker’s cloud-based SaaS solution enables merchants to scale their stores while eliminating manual data entry. The available integration for Magento enables a touchless experience for the merchant by leveraging EDI and the latest in cloud technology.

“In order to compete and thrive in this new era of commerce, merchants need virtual inventory functionality to stay ahead of consumer demand,” said Gerry McGowan, Head of Shipping and Logistics, Magento. “Logicbroker offers Magento merchants another option to improve the consumer experience and capture more sales. They are a valuable asset to the Magento Technology Partner Program, and we look forward to our mutual continued success.”

Magento merchants with an active service subscription and account with Logicbroker are invited to take advantage of the integration by visiting http://www.logicbroker.com for more information.

About Logicbroker Inc.

Logicbroker Inc. delivers logicbroker, a cloud-based integration hub that connects the fragmented platforms involved in ecommerce and automates the exchange of everything from inventory and orders, to shipment tracking information and invoices. Logicbroker powers successful eCommerce brands and retailers such as Rite Aid, Fossil, Dollar General and M&M Mars. More than 1,000 companies rely on Logicbroker to exchange millions of transactions. For more information, visit http://www.logicbroker.com.