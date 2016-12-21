Steven Shave Joins Lubron our full range of services gives our clients the peace of mind that they comply with the latest standards and codes of practice

Lubron UK is delighted to welcome Steven Shave to the team. Steven will take over the role of Business Development Manager, and the 15 years’ sales and technical experience he gained in his previous position within the industry will stand him in good stead to market the brand and its range of water treatment solutions.

Initially, Steven is planning to focus his attention on building Lubron’s existing Chemical Water Treatment and Hygiene portfolio, providing complete water solutions backed by its LCA accreditation (Legionella Control Association). He elucidates: “Under the phrase ‘Water Hygiene’ we are looking to increase our activity in a variety of water systems, including cooling towers and building water services. Our national coverage and wealth of experience provides the customer with exceptional value combine with quality aftercare. We already hold a strong position in the market across a broad spectrum of industries, but we can strengthen that position by demonstrating our capabilities to more potential clients. UK Legislative guidance for water hygiene is constantly changing and evolving especially in Healthcare scenarios, and we monitor and review our data accordingly, so that our full range of services gives our clients the peace of mind that they comply with the latest standards and codes of practice.”

Steven is looking forward to the challenges his new role will bring, and sums up: “Marketing the company alongside its new branding is an exciting prospect for me, as is raising the profile of the existing Water Hygiene and Chemical Water Treatment work. Customers are faced with increased legislation compliance coupled with decreased budgets, and this makes the market and choosing a supplier very difficult. By doing my job right, I can make that choice a lot simpler!”