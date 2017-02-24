Chef Blake Malatesta and Joey Lograsso Team Up

MIA Kitchen & Bar Logo “Blake was always looking for opportunities to work in a restaurant that would have a different approach to not only food and service, but the community,” LoGrasso says.

In the near future, MIA Kitchen & Bar will open, bringing Delray Beach a new dining experience. However, the brainchild is a result of several minds, including the partnership between Chef Blake Malatesta and Proprietor/CEO Joey LoGrasso, who has created several lasting establishments in the Delray area.

“Blake was always looking for opportunities to work in a restaurant that would have a different approach to not only food and service, but the community,” LoGrasso says.

“Joey is the perfect match for that idea to come to fruition because he has been a foodie and was in search of creating a new brand for his company,” Malatesta adds. “MIA is the embodiment of that. Kitchen & Bar is the first, but there will be more to come as the company grows. This will be the platform for which we will experiment with community interaction, artistic involvement and Florida ingredients.”

LoGrasso already heads MIA Brands which includes Mamma Mia’s Trattoria, Mamma Mia’s Trattoria Express, MIA Kitchen & Bar and Every Event Catering by MIA Brands. He recognizes food as being in his blood.

“I have grown up in the restaurant industry for as long as I can remember,” he says. “My father was a butcher in Sicily where he owned his own shop and farm. After moving to the states, he partnered up with a family member to open a restaurant in Delray. My earliest memories are working in the restaurant. It has been my livelihood from day one.”

Likewise, the pair makes a good match given their shared values and respect for one another.

“We both saw great potential in one another,” LoGrasso says. “With my restaurant background and Blake’s background in food and beverage, the pairing couldn’t have been more perfect. We both have big ideas and big ambitions. We will be building a completely new brand in a company and this new brand will be the beginning of many more contemporary ventures involving food, drink and the community.”

---

MIA Kitchen & Bar is local food with global flare. Set to open in early 2017 and run by husband and wife team, Chef Blake Malatesta (former chef of 50 Ocean) and Ana Malatesta, the fresh restaurant brings modern Florida cuisine to the table in a chic, industrial and yet comfortable atmosphere. MIA will deliver both exceptional service and outstanding food to customers, providing a destination for tourists and meeting place for locals. Chef Malatesta has won numerous awards and is known for elevating his menus to new heights all while using locally grown food. To learn more, visit http://www.mia.kitchen.

xxx