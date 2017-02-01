Magnificent Marketing presents a new webinar on sales enablement practices for B2B marketers Sales enablement is all about content, stories, and ensuring a marketer has the right message for the right prospect at the right stage of the buying journey.

Magnificent Marketing is excited to announce that they've joined forces with Matt Heinz to present a new webinar.

Matt Heinz is a prolific author and nationally recognized, award-winning blogger. As president and founder of Heinz Marketing, he has fifteen years of experience of marketing, business development, and sales behind him, and as a talented speaker, he brings keen insight, humor and motivating takeaways to every engagement.

In this webinar, Heinz sits down with Magnificent Marketing founder David Reimherr to discuss the idea of sales enablement and explain what that means for for marketers working in the B2B world.

To best define Sales enablement, it's best to look at how it's measured. Sales Enablement is focused on:

-Increasing the efficiency of the sales organization

-Helping organizations devote more time to actively selling

-Increasing the conversion rate to increase the amount of opportunities becoming closed deals

The ultimate measure of the value of sales enablement is if the marketing team can help convert sales more quickly.

Historically, sales enablement has come out of sales operations, but it's often more of a reactive and administrative role. This area, however, offers a great opportunity for marketers to expand beyond the limits of their traditional role and more actively support the sales funnel. Sales enablement is all about content, stories, and ensuring a marketer has the right message for the right prospect at the right stage of the buying journey.

In this webinar, Heinz and Reimherr discuss the following:

-How marketing can help sales

-How marketers use buying information

-How marketers and salespeople can collaborate

-How a smaller company can build brand awareness

-How marketing departments can create name recognition

-And more!

