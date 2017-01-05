Magnificent Marketing presents a webinar on link building, SEO, keyword selection and more! The webinar is available now on Magnificent's YouTube page and, along with an accompanying blog, on Magnificent.com.

Magnificent Marketing -- a content marketing agency in Austin -- is excited to announce that they've teamed up with expert James Reynolds to present a new webinar on expert link-building strategies and SEO.

James Reynolds is the founder of Veravo, which consists of three search engine marketing agencies: SEO Sherpa, SEO Partner, and Click Jam. He is also the host of the Traffic Jam Podcast. James is fanatical about all things search, social, and content on the web, from his blog, to Twitter and LinkedIn. He is a contributor to several leading publications, including Entrepreneur Magazine, and mentors startup companies in his free time.

In this webinar, he sits down with Magnificent Marketing CEO and founder David Reimherr, and the two discuss the importance of link building and cover the following topics:

-Links as Google's primary ranking factor

-Things to avoid

-The importance of keywords

-Technical components and ensuring Google can crawl a site

-Third-party tools for site analysis

-How search engines assign value to links

-And more!

The webinar is available now on Magnificent's YouTube page and, along with an accompanying blog, on Magnificent.com. Click here to watch the webinar now!

About Magnificent Marketing:

Magnificent Marketing is your full-service content marketing agency that will take care of all your marketing needs so that you can concentrate on the core duties needed to manage and grow your business.

Their objective is to generate leads that turn into customers while focusing on expanding the visibility of your company and brand, and positioning you to be "top of mind" for future potential clients.

In order to achieve this, they draw on their experience and belief that a mixture of traditional marketing techniques combined with modern marketing tools will yield the best results. In other words, they blend old and new school marketing to create the best school of thought.