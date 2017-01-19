Market Force Information® (Market Force), a leader in customer experience management that was recently named a “Breakout Vendor” by Forrester Research, has launched SocialForce Reviews, a social reviews aggregation tool that delivers insights from multiple social feeds to retailers, restaurants, retail banks and other multi-location businesses. SocialForce Reviews helps businesses manage their brands by tracking and analyzing social reviews that pertain to them, and providing a vehicle to quickly respond to negative posts.

SocialForce Reviews is linked directly to KnowledgeForce®, Market Force’s sophisticated technology platform that enables businesses to collect, integrate and visualize location-level customer experience data about their brands through a single pane of glass.

The addition of SocialForce Reviews to the KnowledgeForce platform enhances a brand’s ability to measure the full customer experience – for the brand or at the location level - and complements existing data streams, such as mystery shopping feedback, customer satisfaction surveys, employee engagement surveys, social media analyses and contact center interactions.

“It is critical for multi-location businesses to have a solid grasp on how each location is delivering against their brand promise and customer experience metrics, but it can be hard to keep up with every online review,” said Cheryl Flink, chief strategy officer for Market Force. “SocialForce Reviews helps them stay in the know and identify opportunities to delight customers and protect their brand reputation.”

SocialForce Reviews mines online review data from nearly 40 different social sources, including Facebook, Google+, TripAdvisor, Yelp and others. Market Force clients can then use the SocialForce Reviews dashboard to:



Track overall ratings

Aggregate review scores by area, region or location

Examine trend results and slice those results by location

View results by the specific social feeds

Compare and rank location performance

Through the monitoring feature, brands can read and directly respond to individual reviews on their corresponding social channels. Rapidly identifying and replying to negative reviews enables them to mitigate damage and take immediate steps to recover a customer.

For more information on SocialForce Reviews, visit http://www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/customer-measurement-experience/social-media. For more information on KnowledgeForce, visit http://www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/technology.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, mystery shopping and contact center data integrated on one technology and analytics platform. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves over 350 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including major retailers, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, financial institutions and entertainment. More information can be found at http://www.marketforce.com.

###