New Book Inspires Readers To Make Health Changes In Their Lives

It is a very powerful, informative and practical book on health and digestion. It is full of wisdom and strategies that will change your health forever.

Author Michèle Wolff has a passion for using food as medicine. She believes it is valuable for every household and family to know all about it for optimal health. Wanting to share her knowledge to the world, she debuts into the publishing world with the release of “Detox, Digestive and Wellness Solutions” (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book inspires readers to discover the ways to heal themselves – a health bible that focuses on food in aiding digestion and detoxification. Drawing from her years of clinical experience in treating patients on how to overcome digestive disorders, Wolff shows readers how to attain better digestion, detoxify effectively, safely and achieve extraordinary health. In this book, she reveals recipes that can heal and energise. She also guides readers in using kitchen herbs that can enhance their health.

Insightful, informative and helpful, “Detox, Digestive and Wellness Solutions” offers a wealth of knowledge and practical advice for resolving gut problems and excellent tips for every aspect of health.

“Detox, Digestive and Wellness Solutions”

By Michèle Wolff

Softcover | 7.5x9.25in | 352 pages | ISBN 9781504303316

E-Book | 352 pages | ISBN 9781504303323

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michѐle Wolff is a highly skilled Naturopath, Registered Nurse, Ericksonian Hypnotherapist, Colonic Hydrotherapist and Aromatherapist. Michѐle is a lecturer/trainer, successful business owner and highly sought after speaker. Growing up in England as the eldest of seven children she developed a drive at a young age to make a difference through voluntary work and helping those suffering from serious illness. She has done years of work and study to help people. Michѐle has a passion for Food As Medicine and is a leading food pharmacist. Michѐle uses all her years of knowledge and skills including Nutrition and Herbal medicine to enhance digestive and overall health.

