Counsel Financial Sponsors Football Kick-Off Party at NTL Summit

Counsel Financial, the nation’s largest law firm financing company, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the annual kick-off party at the upcoming National Trial Lawyers Summit. The celebration, set to take place on Sunday, February 5, will welcome the over 700 attendees to the conference who come together to collaborate on trial skills, as well as the management and marketing of their law firms. The event has grown since inception in 2012 and continues to attract some of the most respected and successful trial lawyers from across the nation as speakers and guests.

Counsel Financial’s founder and director, Joseph DiNardo, Esq., will speak during the seminar on key financial management strategies for contingent-fee practices on Monday, February 6. Of the opportunity, DiNardo stated, “It is a honor to present to such an impressive group of prominent trial attorneys. I look forward to fostering careful reflection on the various business models available to plaintiffs’ firms.”

As the only specialty finance company exclusively endorsed by The National Trial Lawyers and a long-standing Platinum sponsor of the event, Counsel Financial has become the most trusted source for law firm funding among NTL membership. With over 200+ years of combined litigation experience and a robust staff of in-house attorneys, Counsel Financial offers firms more than a line of credit, including one-on-one business and financial support.

