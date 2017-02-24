I am proud to offer such a unique and favorable approach to male neck rejuvenation, which gives more men the opportunity to regain a youthful and attractive profile without jeopardizing their masculinity, says Dr. Khosh.

Dr. Maurice Khosh is an esteemed facial plastic surgeon in the New York Tri-State area who holds dual board certifications in his field. While he is able to serve both men and women with a full menu of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face and neck, he is exceptionally adept at addressing the unique signs of male aging on the neck. Dr. Khosh now offers an innovative technique in male neck rejuvenation surgery.

Dr. Khosh offers two innovative and unique approaches for neck rejuvenation in the male patients, the direct midline neck lift and a more traditional lower facelift combined with neck lift. The Direct Midline Neck Lift is ideal for older men who have a significant anterior neck skin redundancy and poor skin elasticity. Dr. Khosh employs the midline neck lift to allow maximal restoration of neck contour while avoiding the “pulled look.” The midline neck lift is the most efficient maneuver for elimination of the “turkey wattle” with the shortest recovery time.

The Neck Lift combined with Lower Facelift is typically offered to men who are less aged. Using a standard lower facelift approach, Dr. Khosh tailors the lower facelift incisions in his male patients to best hide the scars. He utilizes incisions in front of the ear to avoid abnormal positioning of hair-bearing skin directly unto the cartilage of the ear. He also ensures meticulous control of bleeding as the risk of bleeding is greater in the male patients. The vector of the pull is specifically designed in a vertical direction to avoid the “wind-swept” look.

“I am proud to offer such a unique and favorable approach to male neck rejuvenation, which gives more men the opportunity to regain a youthful and attractive profile without jeopardizing their masculinity,” says Dr. Khosh.

Although demand for cosmetic facial surgery in the male population has increased in the last two decades, only 10% of neck lift candidates are male, according to Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Male neck lift surgery, therefore, continues to be a niche category with few sub-specialized plastic surgeons. However, in Dr. Khosh’s Manhattan practice, over 40% of neck lift candidates are male, which supports his high success rate in performing his unique approach to male neck rejuvenation.

Male neck rejuvenation is primarily sought to address excess neck skin and anterior neck bands that occur with age. This “turkey wattle” appearance can even make it difficult for men to wear button up shirts with ties. Improving these concerns takes a skilled facial plastic surgeon with specific planning and execution steps, as the rejuvenation procedure must accommodate the specific challenges of the heavier, hair bearing, and more vascular skin of the male neck.

Dr. Khosh offers a number of highly sophisticated facial plastic surgery procedures for men and women in his office at 580 Park Avenue in New York City.

More About Dr. Maurice M. Khosh:

Dr. Maurice Khosh is a highly recognized dual board certified facial plastic surgeon practicing in Manhattan, NY. Beyond his continued appearance on the Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor™ list from 2013 through 2016, he has also been given the Patients’ Choice Award, is a founding member of the New York Head & Neck Institute and was the former Director of Facial Plastic Surgery at Columbia University. Dr. Khosh’s dedication to the highest level of patient care and intricate expertise in his field has gained him renowned respect as one of the top plastic and reconstructive surgeons in the country. For more information on the services offered by Dr. Khosh, visit his website at Facedoctornyc.com or contact his office in Manhattan directly at (212) 339-9988.

Prepared by Find Local Company