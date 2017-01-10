RipSkirt Hawaii’s water-repellent, quick wrap bathing suit cover-ups now are available in new prints. “I’m a Mom of three kids and, like most women, I wanted to cover my back side and thighs around the beach and pool while also looking stylish,” said RipSkirt Hawaii CEO and Founder Alecia Elsasser.

RipSkirt Hawaii announced today that their swimwear cover ups now are available in two lengths, the original length falling mid-thigh and a longer length falling just a few inches above the knee. Also available are four fresh new prints – Surf Stripe Green, Surf Stripe Blue, Surf Stripe Black and Blue and White Ulupua. Made with a modern board short material that dries quickly if wet and doesn’t soak up water, RipSkirt stretches but won’t cling and keeps a woman’s rear and thighs covered.

The water shedding wrap cover-ups feature adjustable Velcro tabs with no annoying snaps or zippers. Simply rip it off to change. The Velcro tabs make it easy to find the perfect fit without pinching at the waist or being too loose. An interior flat pocket provides a convenient space for cash or a card.

“I’m a Mom of three kids and, like most women, I wanted to cover my back side and thighs around the beach and pool while also looking stylish,” said RipSkirt Hawaii CEO and Founder Alecia Elsasser. “RipSkirt covers cellulite, stays dry, adjusts to your own perfect fit and can be worn high or low on your hips. It won’t cling and stays put, but you can take it off in seconds because of its Velcro tab closures. It’s the perfect fashion accessory at the beach, on vacation, at the gym and during the summer. Many of our customers tell us they love wearing it around the house or just running errands over yoga pants or athletic tights,” concluded Elsasser.

The original length RipSkirt is $35. Depending on the size selected, it falls 14.75” to 16.5” from top waistband to bottom of rear hem. The original length is available in Black, Black and White Ulupua, Blue and White Ulupua, Seaglass print, Blush Bestrewn print, Surf Stripe Green or Poppy.

The new longer length RipSkirt is $39. For women who want more leg coverage, it falls 18.50” to 19.75” from top waistband to bottom of rear hem. It is available in Black, Blue Curaco, Paisley Blush, Surf Stripe Blues, Surf Stripe or Black and White.

For more information, or to purchase RipSkirt Hawaii in the original or new longer length, visit https://ripskirthawaii.com/ or Amazon.com. For all the latest news Like RipSkirt Hawaii on Facebook.

