Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like gonorrhea, chlamydia, genital human papillomavirus, genital herpes and syphilis are skyrocketing while becoming increasingly resistant to available treatments. A new a startup wants to change the way people date online. Virginia-based Eyenova seeks to reduce the number of sexually transmitted diseases acquired by people who use dating apps. The company has created a new matchmaking website and app called “Safe Love” where people will connect online with other health-conscious single individuals looking for love in a safer environment – minus the STD.

“Traditional online dating sites and apps have contributed greatly to the shocking rise in the number of sexually transmitted diseases,” said Eyenova CEO and Founder Muriz Ackar. “Technology has indirectly made dating horrifying when you consider the number of people having casual unprotected sex with multiple partners. Eyenova designed Safe Love so that people who are concerned with their health – and staying healthy – can connect with those who feel the same. We’ve implemented guidelines which act as check points for people who want to use our dating site and app and initial test markets have shown a favorable response from users.”

Safe Love will require users to have their doctor submit their STD test results to Safe Love’s secure and confidential website. In addition, each user will be required to have a credit score of at least 700 in addition to at least 4 years of excellent credit history. The website will occasionally ask users at random to provide their updated STD test results from their doctors.

“Dating should be fun and enjoyable - we live in a society where most people use technology to connect with each other and that isn’t going to change,” continued Ackar. “As the founder of Safe Love, I feel the increasing frequency of reported sexually transmitted diseases is a critically urgent matter facing all of humanity. When the last anti-viral or antibiotic that presently is available stops being effective, especially when looking at the escalating statistics on the CDC website, we will be approaching an unstoppable epidemic. There will be increasing numbers of people with infertility, cancer, tumors, and even dying. This is not just confined to the United States, we're facing a worldwide epidemic. Safe Love will eliminate the awkward conversation normally necessary between two people before they take that step towards intimacy. Safe Love users will know they are connecting with other people who share their concerns and value their health, while having an extra layer of protection resulting in a heightened peace of mind. We’re offering features and an additional level of security that presently isn’t provided on any other dating site or app.”

Eyenova plans to launch Safe Love in the first half of 2017 and is accepting early registration for those interested in using the site or app. The company also is seeking private equity capital to fuel its next phase of rapid growth in 2017. Visit https://www.safelove.co for more information or contact Safe Love CEO Muriz Ackar at 540-521-0242 or email him directly at safelove (at) safelove.co.