OdinText, the text analytics software company, today announced it found a slight majority of Americans (42 percent vs. 39 percent) disagree with President Trump’s controversial executive order that temporarily bars refugees and people from seven predominately-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The online study, conducted from Thursday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 5, used a random, nationally-representative population sample, but differs from conventional polling methodology in that respondents were required to submit replies in a comment box in their own words, instead of selecting from an “agree/disagree” ratings scale. Text responses were then analyzed and quantified using the OdinText platform, which relies on natural language processing—the same technology corporations and market researchers use to understand consumer opinion and preferences on Twitter and other social media.

“Emotions run high for people on both sides of this issue,” said OdinText Founder and Managing Partner Tom H. C. Anderson. “We found high levels of sadness and anger in comments from opponents of the order, but even higher levels of joy expressed in responses from supporters.”

The study, conducted in two phases, collected data from a total of 3,000 Americans—a significantly larger sample than that of polls on the topic currently circulating in the media. All respondents were presented with the same question, but as a comparator, half of the sample (n=1500) were given a conventional, multiple-choice response set, while the other half were provided only with a comment box. Results from the multiple-choice sample were replicated in the comment box sample within +/-1%.

“Asking the same question in a format where people can reply in their own words enabled us to understand the extent to which Americans are emotionally invested in this issue and to understand why people feel the way they do,” said Anderson.

An international version of this study using the same methodology conducted among 3,000 respondents each from Canada, the UK and Australia, respectively, has also been completed. Among other findings OdinText found that Canadians are particularly opposed to the immigration ban.

Additional information about both studies has been published on the OdinText blog here.

