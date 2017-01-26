Omax3® Launches “Live Life to the Omax” Partnership with Mike Golic

Omax3® The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement “Omax3 Ultra-Pure is our first line of defense against nagging inflammation, heart health, and staying sharp, focused and energized”, said Golic, past NFL lineman and sports radio co-host. “Throw away all of those other stinking, fish oil formulas."

Omax3® today announces their “Live Life to the Omax” campaign that kicks off health season with Mike Golic and his wife Christine, in the promotion of Omax3® The Ultra-Pure Omega-3 Supplement™.

Christine, who started taking Omax3® Ultra-Pure to help her recover faster in her marathon training, knew that Omega-3s were not only effective for inflammation support, but also for heart health. Knowing that Mike had a history of heart disease, she introduced him to the product, and he’s been a fan ever since.

“Omax3 Ultra-Pure is our first line of defense against nagging inflammation, heart health, and staying sharp, focused and energized,” said Golic, past NFL lineman and sports radio co-host. “Throw away all of those other stinking, fish oil formulas, and use the best Omega-3 fish oil out there – Omax3.”

To kick off the partnership, the Golics will be hosting a 28-minute TV segment to educate viewers on the benefits of using premium quality Omega-3 fish oils, which include heart health, joint health, eye health, cognition, and overall vitality. The Golics also introduce viewers to Omax3® with the patented ProResolv formula, developed by scientists affiliated with Yale University, to provide highly-concentrated Omega-3s with 4X the amount of EPA to support inflammation in the body.

Visit http://www.omax3.com to learn more about Omax3® The Ultra-Pure Omega-3, and follow our #lifetotheomax campaign at http://www.facebook.com/omax3.

About Mike & Christine Golic: Mike Golic is a co-host of ESPN's Mike & Mike radio program and a former National Football League (NFL) lineman. He played for the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. Christine Golic is an athlete in her own right; she is a marathon runner, Youth Football Consultant for the NFL, and Chief Health Officer of the Golic family.

About Omax3®: Omax3® Ultra-Pure is a patented Omega-3 supplement, developed by scientists affiliated with Yale University, and distributed by Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a science based nutraceutical company. As an industry innovator, Prevention Pharmaceuticals is committed to providing consumers with premium quality health & wellness products that encourage living life to the fullest. Their omega-3 based supplements include Omax3® Ultra-Pure, Omax3® Professional Strength and Omax3® Pet Health.