A Safer Way to Retrieve Your Snail Mail

ReFlex Rotating Mailbox Bracket The ReFlex Rotating Mailbox Bracket was developed to save lives as every year people are struck by passing roadside vehicles while retrieving their mail.

Outdoor Distinctions LLC, launches the new ReFlex Rotating Mailbox Bracket for safer mail retrieval. The patented ReFlex design offers 360 degree rotation, 4 Pressure Release Points (PRP), a universal design to accommodate most mailboxes, metal mounting bracket, and installation hardware for easy installation. Special attention to details were incorporated into ReFlex’s design by using stainless steel bearings and springs, powder coated metal parts, and nylon 6 with fiberglass reinforcement material to withstand harsh weather conditions.

“The ReFlex Rotating Mailbox Bracket was developed to save lives as every year people are struck by passing roadside vehicles while retrieving their mail,” says Brian Schroeder, Director of Operations for Outdoor Distinctions. “The ReFlex provides controlled 360 degree rotation through the patented mechanical design (USPTO Patent Number 9433314) using a fulcrum point for smooth operation by hand or when excessive force is applied as in the case of a snowplow or vandalism.”

“Our market research concluded that residences and businesses located on busy streets had to wait for passing vehicles prior to quickly stepping onto the roadway to pulldown the mailbox door, retrieve the mail, and then close the door before the next vehicle passed by,” says Jake Meredith, Director of Marketing for Outdoor Distinctions. “The ReFlex’s swivel and controlled movement makes it easy to retrieve mail safely by rotating the mailbox 90 degrees to either side or 180 degrees to obtain access from the rear.”

For more product information about the ReFlex Rotating Mailbox Bracket visit our website for details and product videos. Product is available online at most hardware retailers, Amazon, and Outdoor Distinctions.

About Outdoor Distinctions LLC

Outdoor Distinctions LLC manufactures and markets high-end outdoor structures and accessories that include pergolas, arbors, planter boxes, fire pits, and mailbox accessories. Our product lines are supported with manufacturing in the USA and Mexico, Midwest warehousing, and distribution across North America. We are a privately held company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Outdoor Distinctions was launched in 2016 to capitalize on outdoor living trends and consumer needs for low-maintenance products with a high-end design. Our product roadmap is extensive with the initial phase including pergolas, arbors, planter boxes, and fire pits with the second phase to follow in early 2017. For more information on Outdoor Distinctions LLC, visit the company’s website at https://outdoordistinctions.com/.