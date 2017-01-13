Brad Schmett Announces Luxury Home Buyers Head to Desert Woman’s Show

10th Annual Desert Woman’s Show is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary on January 14-15, 2017 With more than 50 exhibitors on hand and planned by some of the most distinguished women in the Valley, the Desert Woman’s Show is always a huge and popular event every year. Past News Releases RSS Brad Schmett Announces The 40th...

Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty announced today that the wildly popular Desert Woman’s Show set for the weekend of January 14-15, 2017 is considered the biggest show so far in the illustrious history of the event. Expected to draw in excess of 2,500 attendees, one of the featured stars will be Chef Herve of The Parker Palm Springs, the celebrity haven and a hub of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Everyone in attendance will have an opportunity to win a stunning one carat round diamond from El Paseo Jewelers. Four other additional diamond prizes will help to celebrate the diamond anniversary of the Desert Woman’s Show. Saturday will open with an educational symposium entitled, “Heartbreak of Addiction” hosted by Josie Herndon of Addiction Therapeutic Services. A trendsetting fashion show under the Desert Sun Fashion Tent will follow compliments of Macy’s and featuring models from the local community ranging in age from 35 to 75 years old.

Schmett recently commented on the show’s popularity, “With more than 50 exhibitors on hand and planned by some of the most distinguished women in the Valley, the Desert Woman’s Show is always a huge and popular event every year. My team and I are looking forward to meeting lots of new friends and neighbors during the show. Fortunately for us we have a simply superb inventory of luxury homes that we are anxious to show off. It is our pleasure to welcome everyone to the Coachella Valley.”

The VIP Thunder Weekend Pass will start on Friday at 7:30 PM with the Gala cocktail reception and entertainment by the Australian hit makers, Thunder From Down Under. Proceeds from the Desert woman’s show charitable events will benefit Loving All Animals, Addiction Special Grants and the Parkinson’s Resource Organization.

For more information on the 10th Annual Desert Woman’s Show visit https://www.desertwomansshow.com.

To find out more about investing in Palm Springs real estate visit http://www.bradschmett.net.

About Luxury Homes by Keller Williams: Luxury Homes by Keller Williams – Palm Springs is an exclusive, elite and sophisticated group of real estate consultants raising the bar for service in the greater Palm Springs real estate market.