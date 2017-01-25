Palmetto Construction Selected For New Dinosaur Exhibit at COSI

Our crews are excited to use their hands and minds to make this exhibit one of the area’s best, so they can share with their families and neighbors here in Franklinton.

Dinosaurs will soon be on display on the 1st floor of COSI, the science museum and research center located in Columbus, Ohio. COSI has partnered with the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) and the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation to welcome in these dinosaurs. AMNH President, Ellen Futter, explained that the museum has special exhibits that travel frequently to various sites, but this new COSI exhibit will be the first time the museum has had an off-site permanent dinosaur gallery.

COSI is home to over 300 interactive exhibits, but the Dinosaur Gallery is sure to stand out. The interactive Dinosaur Gallery will feature the Stegosaurus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex are popular with dinosaur enthusiasts worldwide, and the new COSI exhibit is sure to please. The fossil bones of a Stegosaurus have been dated to the Late Jurassic period, approximately 150 million years ago. These herbivorous dinosaurs grew up to 30 feet in length. Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil bones have been dated to the Cretaceous period, almost 70 million years ago and have been measured to be up to 40 feet in length. The dinosaurs are on loan from AMNH and have been boxed up in storage until their new home is ready for them.

“We can’t wait to welcome dinosaurs to our downtown as well as the increased economic activity that accompanies these prehistoric creatures,” says Mayor Andrew Ginther. “This is a moment of great pride for Columbus.”

Constructing the new exhibit will be Franklinton based Palmetto Construction Services. “We are honored to have been selected to partner with COSI, AMNH and CDDC to deliver such a prominent exhibit,” stated Palmetto’s President Casey Cusack. “Our crews are excited to use their hands and minds to make this exhibit one of the area’s best, so they can share with their families and neighbors here in Franklinton. COSI is a pillar of our community and we are pleased to be trusted to deliver this exhibit for the fall of 2017.”

