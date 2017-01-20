Built for durability, this pool lift is easy to use, saving deck space. Since the lift is mounted on wheels, it can be wheeled out of the way and stored when not in use.

Spectrum Aquatics Launches New ADA Portable Motion Trek BP 300 Lift. Built for durability, this pool lift is easy to use, saving deck space. Since the lift is mounted on wheels, it can be wheeled out of the way and stored when not in use. It is freestanding and features a lock down kit, to fasten to the deck. "We have transformed the feedback from customers into specific enhancements and created a new product that is built directly on what we have learned from our customer,” said Nabil Khaled, Spectrum Aquatics Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

The Portable Motion Trek BP 300 offers a slightly slower rotation, which was done to give the user more controlled and comfortable movement from the deck to water. Based on user feedback, the new armrest system stays attached to the lift, swings (pivots) out of the way below the seat to allow the user to transfer to the lift with ease. Additionally, you don’t have to pay any installation costs in order to put this lift to use. This is a great pool lift for homeowners, and it’s also a practical choice for facilities with multiple pools, since it can be moved from pool to pool. The Portable Motion Trek BP 300 Lift will be featured at the AOAP show in Florida, please stop by booth 221 and see why your pool needs one. For more information please go to: http://www.spectrumproducts.com/product-category/ada-pool-lifts-assisted-access/battery-powered-lifts-portable/.

About Spectrum Aquatics® Spectrum Aquatics is a leader in the aquatics industry and is committed to the development of high-quality competitive swim and commercial aquatics equipment for the past 40 years. The company is headquartered in Missoula, MT and is a division of PlayCore. For more information visit http://www.spectrumaquatics.com.

About PlayCore® PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into their complete family of brands.

