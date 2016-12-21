Every year we proudly recognize our top partners who have dedicated their time and resources to provide a local presence for QuoteWerks users around the world...

Aspire Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sales quoting and proposal software solutions (CPQ) for the global small and mid-markets, today announced the winners of the QuoteWerks 2016 Partner Awards. Recipients were chosen by Aspire based on exceptional performance in customer growth, satisfaction, overall dedication, total sales and commitment to QuoteWerks.

“Every year we proudly recognize our top partners who have dedicated their time and resources to provide a local presence for QuoteWerks users around the world. These particular partners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to users by offering training, customization services, and implementation assistance which only strengthens QuoteWerks’ position as the market leading sales and quoting proposal software solution”, says John C. Lewe IV, President and Lead Developer of QuoteWerks.

The “2016 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner” awards were presented to (ranked first through tenth):



Quintadena, Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Prestige Quoting (United Kingdom)

Hilltops IT (United Kingdom)

First Direct Corp (USA)

Wizard Systems (United Kingdom)

Relevant Automation (USA)

Perennial Software (USA)

Linked Systems (USA)

Gold Rush Technology Pty Ltd (Australia)

Tandem Training & Consulting (USA)

Bob Ritter, President from First Direct on being named a top 10 partner for the 13th year in a row, “We are proud to represent Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerks software! The quality of their products is a result of the quality of their organization. The relationship we have is built on trust and performance. We look forward to continuing to meet the business needs of our customers with the QuoteWerks line of business applications.”

QuoteWerks also recognized the “2016 QuoteWerks Top Distributor” award recipient IT Microscope, the authorized QuoteWerks distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland and the “2016 QuoteWerks MVP,” Matt Rose of Prestige Quoting in the United Kingdom for his continued commitment and contributions to the QuoteWerks Community.

Matt Rose, Managing Director from Prestige Quoting added, “Prestige Quoting is thrilled to have come 2nd in the QuoteWerks Worldwide Partner standings and been named MVP for the 2nd year in a row. It’s been a year where dozens of new clients have been introduced to the power and improvements QuoteWerks brings and my clients have commented how much more efficient their process has become.”

Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of QuoteWerks received multiple awards in 2016. QuoteWerks was named ChannelPro-SMB 2016 Gold Winner for Best Quoting Solution and also named a top 10 partner with the ASCII Group, and recognized as a “Best Channel Vendor 2016” by Business Solutions Magazine.

Information about the QuoteWerks Partner Program can be obtained by contacting Aspire / QuoteWerks directly at 407-248-1481 or sales(at)quotewerks(dot)com.

About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerks®

Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of QuoteWerks, is one of the early pioneers of the Quoting Software space. QuoteWerks has received numerous awards and is the market leading sales quoting and proposal solution serving over 80,000 users in over 101 countries. QuoteWerks® integrates with leading CRM, PSA, and accounting packages, along with IT distributors D&H®, Ingram Micro®, SYNNEX®, and Tech Data®, enabling businesses in all industries to integrate QuoteWerks® seamlessly into their existing environments. Aspire Technologies is headquartered in Orlando, Florida and is a Microsoft Certified Partner and CompTIA member. For more information, please visit http://www.quotewerks.com.

QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.