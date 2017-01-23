RegTech investments increase by 3.5 times over five years London has established itself as the global leader in RegTech deals

Key findings of the research are:



REGTECH INVESTMENTS INCREASED BY 3.5 TIMES

Over the last five years, investments in RegTech companies have grown by 38.5% (CAGR). Last year a record $678m was invested in 70 companies, compared to $185m in 32 companies in 2012. Q1 was a record quarter in terms of deals completed (21) whilst Q3 was a record in terms of volume ($305m).

LONDON LEADS OTHER CITIES IN REGTECH DEALS.

London takes the tops spot for the city with the most RegTech deals with 39 investments between 2012 and 2016. The next six locations in the city rankings are based in North America. Dublin and Paris are the only other European cities to appear in the top ten.

MORE INVESTMENTS ARE BEING MADE IN ANTI-FRAUD COMPANIES

Backing for anti-fraud companies has overtaken compliance-focused companies over the last year. Investments in companies in the anti-fraud sector have jumped from $82.2m in 2014 to $334.8m in 2016. As a subsector of RegTech, it has increased from 14.1% of all investments to 49.4% in 2016.

The data for this research comes from the Fintech Global database, which provides up-to-the minute intelligence and analytics on trends, deals and companies across all FinTech sectors around the world. For more details from the report and from the interviews conducted with RegTech investors and innovators, visit http://www.fintech.global