‘Save the Earth’ Poetry Announces its 2017 Contest

High school students are invited, without an entry fee, to email a poem.

John Felstiner, Professor Emeritus, Stanford University and Charles Weeden are delighted to announce the 2017 ‘Save the Earth Poetry Contest. Over the past several years, this contest has grown as more young adults want to share their imagination and sensitivity as they first truly see our natural and endangered world.

“These poems possess a freshness and insight which is unique in modern poetry,” says Charles Weeden, Contest Director. “There are maybe 5-10 poems each year from which I get a rush as I had when I first read John Muir’s ‘My First Summer in the Sierra’ or Gary Snyder’s ‘Riprap.’"

“We also can’t say enough about the English teachers in our high schools,” furthers Mr. Weeden. “Many do the incredible: Teach our kids how to express the subtleties of their thoughts and emotions. Can there be a harder job in this too-technical, tweeted world?”

2016 winners were:



Nadia Dimitrova / Anglo-American School of Sofia, Bulgaria

Allison Huang / The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ

Elise Wing / Sir Francis Drake High School, San Anselmo, CA

Ruohan Miao / Hamilton High School, Chandler, AZ

S. Beth Kimsey / Miami Arts Charter School, Miami, FL

Isabel Taylor / Jefferson High School, Bloomington, MN

Sarah Draper / Caribou High School, Caribou ME

Please visit our website, http://www.savetheearthpoems.com for more information or to read poems from last year’s winners. Students need only email their poem to: Savetheearthpoems(at)gmail(dot)com.