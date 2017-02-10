The Shane Ray Team The individuals on our team love football, and this is always the Big Game no matter who plays. We had a great time with everyone, loved catching up and expressing our gratitude! Past News Releases RSS RE/MAX Properties, Inc. Realtors on...

Shane Ray and the Shane Ray Team at RE/MAX Properties, Inc. hosted a client appreciation event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, at Harmony Bowl. “This is our biggest party of the year, and has been for thirteen years running,” said Ray. “We invited friends, family and clients to come hang out and have fun with us so that we can say ‘thank you’ again.”

The Shane Ray Team Super Bowl event included football on numerous televisions and big screens, and food including smoked BBQ and a nacho bar. The event also had door prizes, drinks and best of all free bowling. Harmony Bowl is a local bowling center that is under new ownership. The new owners have been working hard to rejuvenate the center making some great improvements. The Shane Ray Team regularly hosts events at Harmony Bowl.

The Shane Ray Team is a group of full time professional Realtors,including Shane Ray, Katie Harms, Dave Uebelhoer, Ethan Panariso, Kris Rice and Mark Hubert, who service Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas, including Monument, Falcon, Peyton, Woodland Park and Fountain. “Our business comes from people who refer us to their friends and family,” concluded Ray. “The individuals on our team love football, and this is always the Big Game no matter who plays. We had a great time with everyone, loved catching up and expressing our gratitude! We are already looking forward to next year’s Super Bowl Party and making it even better for our guests!”

About Shane Ray, RE/MAX Properties

Shane Ray has lived in Colorado Springs since 1983 and has been helping people in the Springs area buy and sell homes since 2006. For more information, please call (719) 447-7915, or visit http://www.realtorshaneray.com. His office is located at 1740 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.