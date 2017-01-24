Postal rates are a very important factor for publishers, and it's critical to keep track of rates and the ways they change.

To assist publishers with this task, Shweiki Media Printing Company has produced and published a complete list of 2017 USPS postal rate changes, which are set to take effect January 22nd.

The listing includes new rates for the following types of mail:



First-Class Mail®

This includes: Letters (up to 1 ounce) and Flats (up to 1 ounce).

Marketing Mail® (previously Standard Mail®)

This includes: Letter 3.5 ounces or less – AADC (Non-automation) and Flat 4 ounces or less – ADC (Non-automation).

Other Services

This includes: Different types of Certified Mail™, Media Mail®– 1 lb. Single-Piece, Library Mail – 1 lb. Single-Piece and Return receipt – retail.

And more

A complete download of 2017 USPS postal rate changes is available on Shweiki's website, and by clicking here.

