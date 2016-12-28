Shweiki Media has teamed up with Lee Odden to present a new webinar on content marketing tactics If the goal is to make a brand influential, it pays to find someone who has influence, work with them, and achieve exposure to that individual’s audience while also finding exposure for the brand itself. Past News Releases RSS Sales Enablement for B2B Marketers:...

Shweiki Media Printing Company is excited to announce that for their most recent webinar, they've teamed up with expert Lee Odden of Top Rank Marketing to present a piece on influencer marketing as part of content marketing.

As the CEO of Top Rank Marketing -- a Minneapolis-based company specializing in strategic marketing consulting services -- Lee Odden has frequently been cited for his digital marketing and PR expertise by leading publications like Forbes, The New York Times, and Fortune Magazine.

Odden's expertise in how content marketing and influencer marketing can work together effectively is valuable and relevant for today’s professionals, and this webinar offers key insights from him on the topic.

The webinar begins by explaining how influencer marketing relates to content marketing. The latter is a familiar term and involves:

-Creating information for a specific audience

-Affecting a particular outcome that is measurable

-Intentional effort at connecting with an audience to give them information

Content marketing leads the audience to a logical conclusion that a brand behind specific content is the solution to their problem. In contrast, influencer marketing involves the affinity between a brand and something else recognizable. Recent years have shown that rather than just publicity, the objectives of influencer marketing are being achieved by brands who are collaborating with influencers in many different ways.

If the goal is to make a brand influential, it pays to find someone who has influence, work with them, and achieve exposure to that individual’s audience while also finding exposure for the brand itself.

The rest of the webinar touches on the following topics:

-Combining content and influence in marketing

-Determining and finding influencers

-Maintaining a connection

-And more!

The webinar can be found on Shweiki's YouTube channel and, with an accompanying blog, on shweiki.com. Click here to watch the webinar now!

