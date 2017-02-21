Shweiki Media Printing Company is excited to announce that it has been featured by Kodak in an installment of Press On, the company's video series.

Hosted by Tad Carpenter, an illustrator and well-known American designer, Press On highlights printers around the world that are making life better through print.

Due to Shweiki's superior printing services -- based in San Antonio, Texas -- and dedication to efficiency, technology, and great magazine publishing, the company was one of two to be selected for the feature, and Carpenter visited Shweiki's facilities for the second episode of Press On.

Welcome to the Fastest-Growing City

San Antonio is a fast-growing metropolis, and Carpenter points out how the roots of the once small city persist.

In 2014, Shweiki Media Printing Company became the largest offset web and sheetfed digital press company, using more than 7,000 tons of paper. In revenue, the company experiences $12.5 million per year. Today, Shweiki is the largest commercial printer in San Antonio, Texas.

Carpenter appreciated Shweiki's mission to make life better through print.

Shweiki must be on top of technology to succeed, and being cutting-edge is critical. What sets the company apart is their automated printing process, as well as the talented designers overseeing the programs. Also, one of Shweiki's goals is to create new automation rules that help drive their efficiency and ensure the quality of print exceeds the expectations of each and every client.

A few of the machines highlighted in the video include:

Kodak Sonora XP: A process free of plates and requires zero chemicals to print. It uses less water, saves on energy, less maintenance, and less waste for the environment.

Kodak Preps: A highly sophisticated software that lets the machine print a barcode, which indicates whether it is putting the page in the right spot.

Kodak Nexpress: Another innovative piece of printing technology that offers maximum quality, flexibility, and increased workflows. It helps increase the efficiency of short-run colors and helps the company save money, which is then passed on to the client. Also, the machine comes with the super glosser for a high-gloss quality finish.

For the full piece, with all the details, check out the video, which is available on Shweiki's website and on shweiki.com. All the details can be found here.

Shweiki Media’s mission has always been to help publishers improve by providing the most profitable, hassle-free printing experience possible. This includes guaranteeing the highest quality product, exceptional customer service, world-class communication, an on-time guarantee, and no surprises– whether printing magazines, postcards, flyers or anything else.

As a printer and publisher, Shweiki Media also believes that this hassle-free experience includes making their clients better. Utilizing relationships with industry experts, Shweiki Media strives to educate clients and help them thrive in the exciting world of publishing–while having lots of fun along the way!

