Virtual reality is a type of technology that is becoming more and more prevalent -- not only in the world of video games, but in everyday life. It's also a valuable tool that businesses can utilize in their digital marketing strategy to truly grow their business, and with essentially endless possibilities, VR has the potential to serve as a real competitive advantage.

Mitch Joel has been dubbed the “rock star” of digital marketing by Marketing Magazine, as well as one of North America’s leading digital visionaries. As president of Mirum, a global digital marketing agency operating in close to 20 countries with over 2,000 employees, he is able to share his innovative insights into digital marketing and business transformation on a worldwide scale. He is also an author and blogger with keen insights into virtual and augmented reality and how businesses can best use the technology.

Virtual reality is basically taking what's on the internet -- including information and experiences -- and moving that from a flat screen to a real or three-dimensional world. Virtual reality is a bit of a weird and interesting immersive experience, like in Facebook’s Oculus Rift. During the experience, the user is immersed in, and blocked out of, the real world.

In contrast, augmented reality allows users to see the real world as they would currently see it, with information from the internet or three-dimensional information layered on top of it. Examples of this reality include Pokemon Go or Microsoft’s HoloLens product.

Joel also discusses the following topics:

-Setting goals for augmented reality and virtual reality

-Producing content using these technologies

-Business models for AR and VR

-Possibilities for big and small businesses

