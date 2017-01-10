Shweiki Media Printing Company is excited to announce that they've partnered with expert Ted Rubin to present a new webinar on how small businesses can improve their digital presence.

Ted Rubin is a leading social marketing strategist, keynote speaker, brand evangelist, and acting CMO of Brand Innovators. personal connection with people. Rubin is the most followed CMO on Twitter and number 13 on Forbes’ list of the Top Fifty Social Media Power Influencers. His knowledge regarding how small businesses can improve their digital and social presence is just one of the reasons Leadtail placed him on their list of Top 25 People Most Mentioned by Digital Marketers.

In this webinar, Rubin begins by discussing the steps a business can take to build a digital and social strategy.

Before laying out a digital or social strategy, the first steps a small business should take is to listen and pay attention. This can be done by watching the behavior of customers in person, online, in interactions with each other, and when they visit other websites.

When it comes to the digital world, it pays for business professionals to engage on the platforms themselves.



Set up a Twitter and Facebook account and watch the feed

Follow their followers

Spend time reading what they are writing and sharing

Consider this the research side of building a digital and social presence

Choosing to not be engaged on social media platforms is much like hiring a cook and not understanding what is going on in the kitchen. This is not just for small businesses, but all businesses—it does not make much sense to invest time and money in social media platforms without understanding the experience yourself.

Rubin also covers the following topics:

Creating content the audience likes

Repurposing good content

Using syndication when writing blog posts

Getting started building a digital presence

Focusing on ROR to lead to ROI

And more!

The webinar is available now on Shweiki's YouTube channel and, with an accompanying blog, on Shweiki.com.

