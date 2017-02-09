Sri Parent Coach Expands with Online Video Training Services

Sri Parent Coach If parents aren’t exposed to what is happening (earlier) with their children’s milestones, it’s harder to get them services when they need them the most. My goal is to let parents know that there is additional help, to make sense of it all. Past News Releases RSS

Sri Parent Coach, which gives parents the behavioral tools and nonjudgmental support to positively address the day-to-day challenges of parenting, recently expanded by offering online services to help parents across the United States. “If you live outside the San Diego area, I offer video training via FaceTime and Skype sessions,” said Sri Gerschler, founder of Sri Parent Coach and Educational Advocate, LLC. “This allows me to be available at any time.”

Parents can send Sri videos of their children when they are acting out or when their parenting strategies aren’t working, enabling her to help coach the parent on how to handle the situation and customize it to their personal needs. “This includes potty training, picky eating, and many other parenting struggles,” added Sri.

Sri can also create an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and be an advocate for children with special needs. Sri, who was mistakenly put into special education as a kindergartner, started this business so that children don’t have to endure what she did as a child. She has a Bachelor’s in Psychology from UCSD and a Master's in Human Behavior with an emphasis on Child Development from National University. Sri has worked with children for twenty years, including those with autism, and has two children of her own.

Sri has developed a strategy and created a potty-training guide, “Your Concise Guide to Potty Training,” that is available on Amazon. She has also written for the Huffington Post, teaches social skills classes at We Rock the Spectrum and helps children with Autism and their parents every Saturday.

“Now, more than ever, parents must be cognizant of their child’s milestones. If parents aren’t exposed to what is happening (earlier) with their children’s milestones, it’s harder to get them services when they need them the most,” concluded Sri. “My goal is to let parents know that there is additional help, to make sense of it all.”

About Sri Parent Coach

Sri Parent Coach offers parent coaching services including potty training, help with picky eaters/family meal planning, time management/consistent routine (for Mom), Individualized Education Plan (IEP) consulting and behavioral consult. For more information, please call (760) 274-3555, email sri.parent.coach(at)gmail(dot)com or visit http://sriparentcoach.com/.

