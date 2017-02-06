Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Celebrates Promotion of Stacie Lamprecht

Stacie Lamprecht of Strategic Mobility Group New benefits have been added to spoil our employees, new hires have been welcomed into our SMG3 family, and innovative experiences have been created at SMG3. - Nancy Gorski Past News Releases RSS Strategic Mobility Group, LLC...

On January 9, 2017, Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), announced the promotion of Stacie Lamprecht to Director of Human Resources, which officially began the first of the year. Lamprecht previously held the title of human resources manager where she implemented a strong foundation for the human resources department.

“Since Stacie’s role has been established, new benefits have been added to spoil our employees, new hires have been welcomed into our SMG3 family, and innovative experiences have been created at SMG3,” stated Nancy Gorski, president & CEO of SMG3.

While only embarking on her third year at SMG3, Lamprecht has already implemented countless perks and benefits for the company. Sharing the vison of SMG3’s founders – Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes – Lamprecht has managed to make SMG3 an employee-based company.

In her new role as director of human resources, Lamprecht will continue to treat SMG3’s employees with more innovative and meaningful benefits. Through employee retention and the recruiting new talent, Lamprecht’s way will contribute to the growth of the company by making SMG3’s environment a place that everyone is proud to be a part of.

Human resources is utilized for more than just law and payroll – It is a valuable resource for all employees. When asked about 2017, Lamprecht stated, “I am excited to continue what I truly enjoy, which is spoiling and helping our employees.”

Lamprecht continued, “I want HR to become a tool that employees use to better not only themselves, but their careers. The sky is the limit as to what human resources can help employees achieve.”

Gorski commented, “Stacie’s work is spectacular, and I know that she will exceed the expectations of her new role taking on the bigger responsibility with new challenges.”

About Strategic Mobility Group

SMG3 was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.