New Book Reveals How One Can ‘Make A Difference’

Author Steve Schippel guides readers into turning their dreams into goals and their goals into reality in his new book, “Make A Difference” (published by Trafford Publishing).

According to the author, many people have written about setting goals and how important they are, but not many have been able to help people understand how to create the burning desire required to reach their goals. In this book, he explains what a burning desire is and then guides readers through building one and what to do with it after they do. He discusses all about changing one’s mindset to go after what one truly wants and help other do the same. He teaches readers how to go inside themselves, learn how to take action and have their desire make a difference to become reality.

“Many people want to make a difference but most do not know what they have to do so that their inner voice will come to the surface. People see others doing good and making a difference and they usually say, wow, ‘I wish I could make that big of a difference.’ This book with help them become one of the difference-makers,” Schippel says.

An insightful and motivating read, this book brings goal-setting to the next level by defining the burning desire that it takes to truly accomplish one’s goal and “Make A Difference.”

About the Author

Steve Schippel was raised in a small town in Ohio. After attending college and the U.S. Army, he built and designed homes until the age of 31 while working with his father in the building business. He wanted to do more with people and decided to move from Ohio to Southern California. He started a financial consulting career with a major corporation. Working his way up the management ladder, he became one of the vice presidents of a large corporation. After several successful years, he began his own investment management and personal financial consulting business. He has worked with individuals and small business owners most of the 34 years in the financial consulting business. He has been coaching other financial advisors and other business owners for the past three years to become the best they can be.

