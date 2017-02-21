Brigght colors seem to pop when the lighting is just right. I really focus on what the client wants, what will make them comfortable, using colors, form, textures and lighting to define a scheme.

Susan Jackson of Jackson Interiors, announced the completion of two remodeling projects: her own home, a conversion of a 1927, downtown Cincinnati office building, and an 1880’s historic townhouse in Covington, KY.

For her home, Susan selected a modernistic feel to match the stylish neighborhood.

“I knew I wanted the convenience and excitement of downtown Cincinnati. I love walking to restaurants, cultural events, sports events and parks,” Susan explained.

On the opposite side of the river, Roy Steiner and Jane Page-Steiner were looking for similar attributes in their new home. They also wanted the downtown lifestyle, but more of the historic feel which would allow them to use their existing furnishings, art and family heirlooms. Their 1880’s row house fit their needs. “We have always appreciated the look of historic homes,” Jane said, “The hardwood floors, detailed wood work, and of course the view.”

While not moving from a larger home to the row house, they did exchange an ample yard for a smaller green space, but the urban feel was really what they desired. “It really is our dream home,” Jane said.

Jane said that Susan went over and above their expectations, visiting the home where they lived and measuring their furnishings and art to make sure it fit in the new house. From the colors of the wall to where the rugs were placed, Jane explained how Susan created floor plan drawings for them to work with illustrating the position of their furniture on all three floors.

“One of the most important things that sets me apart from other designers is that I really focus on what the client wants, what will make them comfortable, using colors, form, textures and lighting to define a scheme,” Susan said.

Susan finished college at Miami University, majoring in Interior Design, then began her career in Houston, TX in an architectural design firm designing furniture and interiors. She made the move back to Cincinnati to return to her roots and family. She started Jackson Interiors and at the same time worked as an adjunct instructor of Interior Design at Miami University. More recently she held an instructor position at the Art Institute of Ohio-Cincinnati, from 2010 to 2016.

“I love the creativity of interior design; it is my favorite artistic expression. With the changes in technology and in the market, it still centers around communication between people (owners and designer) and that is what builds a successful relationship,” Susan said.

When redecorating the homes on either side of the river, they both loved the views their homes had to offer. From the Kentucky side, the stadium, downtown skyline and the lights of night. From the Ohio side, Susan enjoys the river view, historic homes along the water, and charm of the older community.

The Steiner home is filled with items they hold dear, and it was up to Susan to incorporate them into their home while highlighting the architectural richness of the historic structure. From vivid artwork to furnishings that match the period, Susan had to make a place where it would all flow together, creating an inviting and comfortable atmosphere.

“When our family and friends visit, one of the things we have heard multiple times is that we look so settled,” Jane said. “I give all the credit to Susan. She really made the difference for us.”

In her own home, the modern styles that she loves had to integrate with her vibrant colors and the open feel of an office space, providing plenty of light and of course, the view that drew her to the building.

The completion of the projects left Susan feeling well challenged and satisfied with the look of the two, almost mirroring one another. So different, yet each enjoying the allure of the river and the comforting feel of home.

For more information about Jackson Interiors contact:

Susan Jackson

513-633-9840

http://www.sjacksoninteriors.com