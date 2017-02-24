TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer I’m honored to be a 2017 Pro to Know because it reflects our commitment to industry-leading support as we work hand-in-hand with customers to ensure TEKLYNX’ solutions help companies work better in today’s complex supply chain environment.

TEKLYNX International, the world’s leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced TEKLYNX Americas General Manager Doug Niemeyer has been named a 2017 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The Pros to Know Award recognizes supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be named a 2017 Pro to Know,” says TEKLYNX GM Doug Niemeyer. “This recognition is a reflection of our continued commitment to industry-leading customer support as we work hand-in-hand with customers to ensure our barcode and RFID labeling solutions help their companies work better in today’s increasingly competitive and complex supply chain environment.”

More than 300 entries were received for the 2017 awards. This year Pros to Know winners include individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients, or the supply chain community at large, to prepare to meet the many challenges today’s businesses face.

“We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year’s Pros to Know listing.”

TEKLYNX is the only barcode labeling solution provider to offer subscription licensing – allowing companies to start using TEKLYNX for a low cost of entry – while offering a portfolio of tiered solutions that are designed to grow with companies over time. To view a full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2017 Pros to Know winners visit sdcexec.com and to learn more about TEKLYNX barcode labeling software solutions visit teklynx.com.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International is the world’s leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider. An industry innovator for over 30 years, TEKLYNX helps companies operate smoothly and efficiently by implementing labeling solutions that streamline operations while staying ahead of industry-specific compliance and emerging regulations. TEKLYNX is world-renowned for its customer service; offering flexible purchase options, unparalleled service and support, and a comprehensive product offering that grows with companies over time. With operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, Latin America, China and Singapore, more than 630,000 companies in over 120 countries look to TEKLYNX integrated software solutions for their standard of success.

Learn more by visiting teklynx.com, LinkedIn, Twitter @Teklynx, and Facebook.com/TEKLYNXInternational or call 888-629-4444.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professional through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at SDCExec.com.