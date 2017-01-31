Comview to Share TEM and Call Accounting Solutions at Avaya ENGAGE

Comview announced today that it is exhibiting at the International Avaya Users Group (IAUG) conference, Avaya ENGAGE, again this year. Avaya ENGAGE 2017 takes place February 12-15 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where attendees will find Comview in Solutions Expo booth 648. The company will be sharing the latest in integrated Call Accounting and fixed/mobile Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solutions.

These are interesting times for Avaya users who are anxious about what the future holds. No matter what lies ahead, Comview’s switch-agnostic call accounting software and services support mixed-switch environments, so companies can protect their technology investments, and easily add or change providers as their needs evolve.

Similarly, Comview’s flexible fixed and mobile telecom expense management offerings work with all carriers to ensure vendor-neutral reporting and management of telecom assets, usage and spend. These, and related services, are part of the company’s unified platform that reduces and simplifies enterprise telecom expenses and associated processes.

During the expo, Comview will also take part in the Avaya ENGAGE “Passport to Prizes” program. Visit Comview’s events page for a reduced registration VIP code.

“As always, we’re looking forward to interacting with Avaya users at ENGAGE and showing how we can make a positive impact to their telecom operations,” shared John Perri, Founder and CEO of Comview.

Learn more about Comview’s solutions at http://www.comviewcorp.com.

About Comview Corporation

Comview provides fully integrated Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Mobility Management and Call Accounting solutions backed by industry-leading customer service. The company’s cloud-based, unified software suite allows companies to easily manage all telecom usage and assets, throughout the communications lifecycle, from a single intuitive interface, including: Invoice Management, Wireless Management (with BYOD and MDM integration), Audit & Optimization, Call Accounting, IT Asset Management, Procurement and more. A managed service/BPO approach and “customer for life” philosophy provides customers with the highest level of service and support and sustainable ROI. Comview’s services are used by major organizations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For additional information, visit Comview at http://www.comviewcorp.com.