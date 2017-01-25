Carnival Horizon in The Cruise Web’s newest infographic

Carnival Cruise Lines released the inaugural season of cruise itineraries for Carnival Horizon, the next highly-anticipated addition to Carnival’s Vista-class of cruise ships. To celebrate this exciting news, The Cruise Web prepared a detailed infographic previewing the best of what guests find aboard Carnival Horizon when she debuts in April of 2018.

Preview Carnival Horizon in The Cruise Web’s newest infographic:

http://cruiseweb.com/blog/2017/01/infographic-preview-carnivals-next-ship-carnival-horizon

Carnival Horizon will include several of the same exciting features that have made Carnival Vista such a crowd pleaser, including the outdoor Seaside Theater, WaterWorks aqua park, the high-flying SkyRide racing track, Dr. Seuss’ Bookville, the Liquid Lounge performance theater and Carnival Multiplex with an IMAX and the multi-dimensional Thrill Theater. Carnival Horizon will also feature Carnival’s new Family Harbor Staterooms and Family Harbor Lounge for all sorts of family-friendly games and movies.

To celebrate Carnival Horizon's 2018 itineraries being open for booking as of January 24th, guests will receive a $50 onboard spending credit and a free 2-category stateroom upgrade for select sailings. This limited time offer is applicable on new bookings made January 24 - 31, 2017. Additional terms and conditions apply; contact The Cruise Web for details.

Carnival Horizon will debut in Europe in April 2018, starting her life at sea with a series of Mediterranean voyages out of Barcelona, Spain. In May of 2018 she will sail across the Atlantic to New York City, which will serve as her home port for 8-day Eastern Caribbean voyages departing between May and September. Carnival Horizon will then reposition to Miami at the end of September to begin a year of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises.

To learn more about Carnival Horizon – and to take advantage of her debut special of onboard credit and free upgrades – contact one of The Cruise Web’s expert cruise consultants today at 1-800-377-9383.

