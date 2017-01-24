MSC Cruises' Northeast Account of the Year - The Cruise Web Inc. “We are honored to be recognized by MSC Cruises as a Northeast Account of the Year and excited about MSC Cruises’ investment and expansion plans in the North America market,” said Frans Hansen, The Cruise Web’s president.

The Cruise Web Inc. was recognized today as Northeast Account of the Year by MSC Cruises as part of the line’s 4th Annual MSC True Partnerships’ Awards.

The 2016 MSC True Partnerships Awards are presented to MSC Cruises’ top performing North American travel partners for the year based on overall business growth in revenue and guests and continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts that drive increased consumer awareness.

“We are honored to be recognized by MSC Cruises as a Northeast Account of the Year and excited about MSC Cruises’ investment and expansion plans in the North America market,” said Frans Hansen, The Cruise Web’s president.

“We are thrilled to recognize our leading travel partners who have gone above and beyond in their efforts in selling and raising awareness about MSC Cruises and congratulate all of them on their hard work,” said Roberto Fusaro, president, MSC Cruises USA.

About the Cruise Web

The Cruise Web is a travel agency specializing in cruises that has been serving clients worldwide for more than 20 years. The company’s expert cruise consultants focus on providing travelers with the best value for their time and money in finding and booking a cruise vacation. Cruise shoppers can contact The Cruise Web today at 1-800-377-9383 (USA: 1-240-487-0155) or at CruiseWeb.com for the best cruise deals.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises, part of the MSC Group, is the Swiss-based, world’s largest privately-owned cruise line and brand market leader in Europe, South America and South Africa, sailing year-round in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Seasonal itineraries cover northern Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, Cuba and the French Antilles, South America, southern Africa, and Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Oman.

MSC Cruises’ fleet is currently comprised of 12 of the most modern ships at sea: MSC Preziosa; MSC Divina; MSC Splendida; MSC Fantasia; MSC Magnifica; MSC Poesia; MSC Orchestra; MSC Musica; MSC Sinfonia; MSC Armonia; MSC Opera and MSC Lirica.

MSC Cruises has significant plans for future expansion through a $10.2 billion investment plan, which consists of up to 11 new, next-generation MSC Cruises ships coming into service between 2017 and 2026. MSC Cruises is the first global cruise line brand to develop an investment plan of this length and magnitude, spanning a horizon of over ten years.