The Cruise Web Shows Off New Silver Muse Cruise Ship with Infographic ”We are looking forward to welcoming Silver Muse to Seabourn’s fleet and await our clients’ feedback as they sail on this luxurious brand new ship” said Karolina Shenton, Senior Marketing Manager at The Cruise Web.

In April of 2017, Silver Muse will make her much-anticipated cruising debut from Monte Carlo, Monaco. The spacious, yet intimate 596-passenger ship raises the bar once again for ultra-luxury cruising. To uncover what makes Silver Muse “Simply Divine” – as Silversea Cruises rightfully claims – The Cruise Web designed an infographic introducing the line’s next masterpiece.

Explore the new Silver Muse luxury cruise ship with The Cruise Web’s in-depth infographic:

http://cruiseweb.com/images/cw-infographic-silversea-silver-muse.jpg

With indulgent amenities and plush accommodations, Silver Muse’s ultra-luxury suites are simply amazing. When guests aren’t enjoying the walk-in closets, marble bathrooms and elegant décor, the floor-to-ceiling glass doors beckon travelers to visit their private balconies to take in the views.

With suites so spectacular, Silversea Cruises really had to outdo themselves to create public spaces and dining venues enticing enough to convince guests to leave the luxurious accommodations. Relax with a cigar at the Connoisseur’s Corner, enjoy a full-scale live production at the L’Opera Theatre, mingle with fellow guests while enjoying the view from the Panorama Lounge or recharge in the Spa by Silversea. Or perhaps the inviting waters of Silver Muse’s Pool and Jacuzzi area will call guests in for a dip!

The onboard culinary experience is a huge part of Silver Muse’s design, emphasized by the eight distinct dining options. La Terrazza features authentic Italian with an interactive olive oil cellar, mozzarella bar and salumeria. For tapas, look no further than Silver Note where the small plates are accompanied by live music and dancing. La Dame by Relais & Chateaux serves unparalleled French cuisine while Atlantide serves fresh seafood. Silver Muse even offers guests two Asian-inspired dining venues: Kabuki with its Japanese sushi and teppanyaki, and Indochine for the flavors of India, Thailand and Vietnam. Outdoor dining options include the oven-baked pizzas of Regina Margherita or the lava-stone cooking of Hot Rocks.

”We are looking forward to welcoming Silver Muse to Seabourn’s fleet and await our clients’ feedback as they sail on this luxurious brand new ship” said Karolina Shenton, Senior Marketing Manager at The Cruise Web.

Silver Muse debuts just in time for a spectacular season of Mediterranean cruising from April through August of 2017, followed by a repositioning to the Americas for a winter season in the Caribbean and South America.

Learn more about cruising aboard Silversea’s Silver Muse by contacting The Cruise Web’s luxury cruise experts today!

About the Cruise Web

The Cruise Web is a travel agency specializing in cruise vacations. With more than 20 years of cruise consulting experience, The Cruise Web takes the stress out of cruise vacation planning while pairing travelers with itineraries that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. The Cruise Web’s experienced travel agents provide cruisers with the best value for both their time and money. Contact The Cruise Web today at 1-800-377-9383 (toll-free) or 1-240-487-0155 (local), and visit The Cruise Web online at CruiseWeb.com for the best cruise deals.