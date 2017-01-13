RE/MAX Realtor Dave Larsen Pens 5 Informative Books on Selling Homes

Dave Larsen The real estate market in the Orange and Riverside County areas is heating up, and these books will help buyers and sellers of varying circumstances in this market, and elsewhere. Past News Releases RSS RE/MAX Realtor Dave Larsen Helping...

Realtor Dave Larsen, of The Larsen Group and RE/MAX Partners, is helping buyers and sellers in the new year with a series of free and informative books. “The real estate market in the Orange and Riverside County areas is heating up, and these books will help buyers and sellers of varying circumstances in this market, and elsewhere,” said Larsen.

In “Formula to Sell Any Home,” Larsen reveals how to get hard to sell homes for top dollar fast. “My goal with this book is to give you the information you need to look at the problems first and the price last, as the price is normally not the reason that homes don’t sell,” stressed Larsen. “When a home doesn’t sell it can normally be tracked back to a simple mistake (or two) that could have been easily avoided.”

In another Larsen book, “How to Sell your Home Alone,” Larsen guides sellers through the entire process and walks them through each and every step of how to sell by themselves. For those who have inherited a home, Larsen penned “A Guide to Navigating your Inherited Home Sale,” in which he breaks down the legal aspects, the best strategies, prepping the home and even dealing with uncooperative family members. “It doesn’t have to be a bumpy ride through this process if you’re fully prepared,” added Larsen.

In “House Selling Options During a Divorce,” Larsen educates couples in a divorce situation on the best ways to deal with their house. “It covers the implications of going to court over the house, things to know, dealing with uncooperative spouses and everything else to get you through this,” he said.

In his fifth opus, “Tips and Tricks to Selling your Vacant Home,” Larsen illustrates how to get the most out of vacant property. “I’ve met many, many owners who are renting out their house from out of town or even out of state,” concluded Larsen. “There are easier solutions to this, and my book will tell you what they are.”

To claim one or all of Larsen’s free books, visit http://www.davelarsenauthor.com.

About Dave Larsen, The Larsen Group, RE/MAX Partners

Dave Larsen is an award-winning Realtor and top 100-ranked RE/MAX Agent in the U.S. and has a client-first philosophy. Dave prides himself on integrity, in-depth community and market knowledge, marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills and a high-quality professional network. Dave has been helping buyers and sellers in Orange and Riverside County since 1990. The RE/MAX Partners corporate office is located at 390 N. McKinley St., Suite 106, Corona, CA. For more information, please call (877) 955-DAVE (3283), visit http://www.DaveLarsenProperties.com or http://www.DaveLarsenValues.com for a free home valuation of your property.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.