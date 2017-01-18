Fort Dodge serves as a regional medical hub, helping more than 100,000 people across eight counties over a 70-mile radius. The setup affords people the benefits of a slower paced, more closely-knit community, but also the high quality medical care of many major cities. In fact, UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge leads the way in patient-centered care. The hospital employs 1,100 people, including a medical provider group of 100 professionals who perform 4,200 surgeries, take 4,000 admissions, and deliver 500 babies a year. Upon completion of the emergency department expansion, the emergency department will double in size, to be able to accommodate over 20,000 visits a year.

“Once we can get medical providers here, they’re quite impressed. They see how great our facilities and partnerships are, the quality of our providers, and they start having an interest in raising a family here. They see Fort Dodge’s great schools, its slower pace than an urban setting, its great outdoor activities with ATVing, horseback riding, hunting, and more. Recruits are always very impressed,” said Mike Dewerff, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge.

The hospital draws medical staff nationally and internationally, including providers from Canada, Uruguay, and Bulgaria. Its vast network of health care experts spans 28 clinics, a regional medical center, home care, and a center for mental and behavioral health.

UnityPoint Health team members get the chance to change lives on a daily basis in order to deliver the Best Outcome Every Patient, Every Time- regardless of their position. That privilege drives employees’ passion for making a difference in the lives of patients, helping them create healthier, more rewarding lives.

Currently, UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge is looking for 50 new nurses to add to its 400-nurse team, as well as occupational and physical therapists for acute, homecare and outpatient settings, and physicians, for but not limited to, family medicine, hospital medicine, gastroenterology, pulmonology and more.

Additional information on these career opportunities are available online at https://www.unitypoint.org/fortdodge/careers.aspx or by calling 515-573-3101. UnityPoint Health - Fort Dodge is located at 802 Kenyon Road, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

#ThisIsFortDodge is a community branding campaign available on ThisIsFortDodge.com, Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, SnapChat and Instagram. Information is available at spinmarkket.com or by calling 515-302-8026. KCCI who was a partner in producing this sponsored content, is located at 888 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.