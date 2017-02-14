Toby Bostwick was named Director of Product Development by Derby Building Products Inc. Toby was instrumental in developing markets for AZEK capped polymer and TimberTech capped composite deck products with ground-breaking natural looks and performance. We foresee a similar category shift with Novik and Tando shake and stone--Ralph Bruno

Derby Building Products Inc., the manufacturer of the Tando brand and Novik brand of shake and stone, announces Toby Bostwick as the new Director of Product Development. Bostwick will oversee product development for NovikShake and NovikStone, as well as TandoShake and TandoStone product lines, which debuted in January 2017, with unrivaled realism, enhanced color and UV protection technologies. Novik and Tando product lines feature easy installation, low-maintenance and moisture resistance as ideal exterior options.

Toby Bostwick is a seasoned product development executive and has been working professionally in construction and building products for 15 years. He specializes in new product innovation and market development, and has led and managed numerous game-changing product line introductions. Bostwick served as Director of New Business Development for AZEK Building Products and was Director of Product Management at TimberTech before it was acquired by AZEK. In both of these positions, Bostwick created strategic plans and projects to enhance product development and profitability.

“We are thrilled to have Toby on board--he’s proven leader, who has been very influential in developing and creating market acceptance for alternatives to traditional materials,” said Ralph Bruno, President of Derby Building Products. “He was instrumental in helping develop markets for AZEK capped polymer and TimberTech capped composite deck products with ground-breaking natural looks and performance,” said Bruno. “We foresee a similar category shift with Novik and Tando shake and stone products and Toby’s leadership will accelerate our growth and acceptance in the market."

To learn more about TandoShake and TandoStone, visit http://www.tandobp.com. To learn more about NovikShake and NovikStone, visit http://www.novik.com.

About Tando

Tando represents the creation of something new and completely different in exterior cladding. An innovative product portfolio backed by the most advanced technologies in the industry. Tando takes exterior cladding to a new level by replicating the natural beauty and texture of wood and stone in a product line that promises virtually no upkeep, provides professional installers with the opportunity to create arresting mixed material finishes, all while addressing and mitigating the issues and concerns around moisture management. Tando products complement all types of siding including fiber cement, vinyl engineered wood, stucco, and brick. http://www.tandobp.com

About Novik

Novik® is the premier brand featuring NovikShake™, NovikStone™ and related products that completely reinvent luxury for your home. These products replicate the natural beauty and texture of wood and stone materials that are in demand for today’s designs. With easy installation, low maintenance and exceptional performance, Novik products are a perfect fit for builders, contractors, facility managers and consumers who take pride in the aesthetic appearance of their home or building. For more information, visit http://www.novik.com.