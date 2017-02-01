Toshiba Launches Low Voltage Motor for Cooling Tower Applications

Toshiba Cooling Tower Low Voltage Motor “Toshiba’s new EQP Global Severe Duty Cooling Tower motor is ideal for industrial cooling tower applications where durability and reliability are essential,” said John Rama, Business Director for the TIC Motors and Drives division.

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) today announced the development and availability of the new EQP Global® Severe Duty Cooling Tower motor. The low voltage motor is specifically designed for cooling tower applications in wet and humid environments. Built with a severe duty enclosure and coated with corrosion-resistant epoxy paint, the motor can withstand the most extreme operating conditions.

“Toshiba’s new EQP Global Severe Duty Cooling Tower motor is ideal for industrial cooling tower applications where durability and reliability are essential,” said John Rama, Business Director for the TIC Motors and Drives division.

Available in ¾ to 75 horsepower (HP), the Cooling Tower motor features severe duty IP56 protection and is designed to operate in 100% humidity. Enclosure options include totally enclosed fan cooled (TEFC) and totally enclosed air over (TEAO) designs for all operating conditions. Additional features include:



Ingress Protection IP56 for Wet & Humid Environments

1800 & 1200 RPM Designs

230/460/ or 575 V 3-Phase 60 Hz

Up to 365T NEMA Frame

Suitable for Inverter Duty

TIC has developed a proud tradition of producing some of the most reliable, robust motors in the market. With in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, TIC can customize each motor to specific application requirements. In 2017, TIC will commemorate 50 years of doing business in the United States with a series of innovative product launches throughout the year. Learn more about the complete line of EQP Global low voltage motors by visiting http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About Toshiba International Corporation

TIC is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. TIC is headquartered in Houston, Texas and employs approximately 1,200 people. TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including industrial, and transmission and distribution systems. For more information about TIC, please visit http://www.toshiba.com/tic.

About the TIC Motors & Drives Division

The TIC Motors & Drives division, which offers a full range of motors, adjustable speed drives, and motor controls, is anchored by a totally integrated manufacturing process; research and development, design, engineering, production and manufacturing, and after-market service and support are all commandeered under one single roof. With the capability to test products together as a complete system before sending out into the field, TIC ensures the highest level of quality, performance, and reliability.