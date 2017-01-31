Veristream - Denied Party and Real-Time Visitor Screening “The Homeland Security official was very satisfied when he learned we were using Visual Compliance."

Veristream announces an alliance with Visual Compliance to offer new features that allow iVisitor users to perform real-time background screening of visitors and other third parties against government and law enforcement watch lists.

iVisitor utilizes Visual Compliance’s efficient and cost-effective method for automated denied party screening to help organizations manage export compliance through automated denied party screening, ensuring consistent and reliable restricted party screening, regardless of the number of daily transactions.

Denied party screening has never been more important to enterprise security. Doing business with individuals on denied party lists can have major consequences—from losing export rights to costly fines to harming brand image, and even jail time. The penalties for having no customer identification program in place can mean irreparable damage to a business when customs trade rules and regulations are violated.

iVisitor users implementing the Visual Compliance solution in iVisitor’s automated denied party screening program can not only avoid the consequences of doing business with organizations not on the consolidated party lists, they can do business more efficiently and with less risk—and automatically scale the process.

Thanks to this collaborative venture with Visual Compliance, iVisitor users can effectively and efficiently screens against:



Department of Homeland Security

Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for Specially Designated Nationals list (SDNs)

Government Services Administration(GSA)

FBI Most Wanted and other law enforcement lists

Interpol and other international agencies, and many more

iVisitor users receive easy-to-interpret real-time results, all in the same iVisitor solution already in place. This high quality restricted screening software program transforms your company from reactive to proactive and prevents organizations from being caught unintentionally dealing with a denied entity.

iVisitor can also help companies do business more efficiently. Clients expect to receive their goods as quickly as possible; manual ad-hoc denied party screening searches create potential for errors and can slow down turnaround time. iVisitor implements denied party screening that helps increase the speed of doing business without compromising compliance with existing and applicable trade regulations. Businesses have a competitive edge that helps them cater to more clients faster.

For more information visit the Veristream website, email sales(at)veristream(dot)com, or call (888) 718-0807.

About Veristream:

Veristream develops turnkey visitor management solutions for all types of corporate enterprises, small businesses, and multi-tenant commercial office buildings. For more decades Veristream has been the leader in lobby security technology, helping secure buildings from external threats through visitor management processes.

About Visual Compliance™:

Visual Compliance has been delivering robust and cost-effective trade compliance solutions—made possible through its commitment to excellence and innovation—for more than 30 years.