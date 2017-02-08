'We are making it possible for small businesses using toll-free numbers to harness the power of two-way SMS for their business communications, and to do so instantly without being nickel and dimed for every message.' - Bryan Hertz, CEO/co-founder, Voxox

Voxox®, innovator in cloud communication solutions for businesses with the most comprehensive Unified Communications Platform as a Service, today announced that the company has added two-way SMS support for toll-free phone numbers available through Cloud Phone, the cloud-based virtual phone system for entrepreneurs and very small businesses. Voxox is also extending its free business texting offer to customers with toll-free numbers. The quantity of free text messages is dependent on the user's calling plan option selected. In addition to its current focus on SMS support for Cloud Phone, Voxox released a variety of updates and enhancements to Cloud Phone's admin interface and overall user experience.

"With our latest release, we are making it possible for small businesses using toll-free numbers to harness the power of two-way SMS for their business communications, and to do so instantly without being nickel and dimed for every message," said Bryan Hertz, CEO and co-founder of Voxox. Toll-free numbers convey a ubiquitous image for a business, whereas local numbers signal a geographic connection; we wanted to make business texting accessible to all our Cloud Phone customers, regardless of their phone number preferences, so that they can reap the tremendous value that two-way SMS has to offer small businesses."

There are many ways that small businesses can leverage two-way SMS, ranging from VIP customer support to time-sensitive communications. Typically, popular virtual PBX services, like Grasshopper, have subscription fees and/or other charges associated with accessing SMS capabilities for toll-free and local business numbers alike. Voxox is offering complimentary access to business texting, regardless of the business phone number a customer subscribes to via Cloud Phone.

Cloud Phone enables “micro-businesses” (businesses that operate on a very small scale), as well as individuals and small organizations seeking a business-grade telephone presence, to easily obtain local and toll free numbers that support unlimited extensions and advanced call routing capabilities. With Cloud Phone, users can place and receive calls, manage call activity, access features such as voicemail transcription, call recording, device transfer, faxing, and much more -- all within a sleek, elegant design. No special equipment or advanced skills are necessary to use Cloud Phone. Once a Do It Yourself (DIY) set-up is completed online, all that a user needs is a calling device (e.g., mobile or landline phone) to which calls can be routed.

On the mobile platform (iOS and Android), Cloud Phone leverages Voxox's new breakthrough VoIP codec, a technology used to encode and compress voice signals into digital form for transmission. This is particularly significant for small businesses with a disbursed or traveling workforce, as the codec dramatically improves voice quality in poor bandwidth settings, such as hotels, convention centers, rural locations, etc. To hear the dramatic difference visit, http://www.voxox.com/codec.

To sign up for Cloud Phone, please visit http://www.cloudphone.com.

