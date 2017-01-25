Blogging Best Practices – CMA Webcast

The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) announces a national webcast—Blogging Best Practices—with a focus on the architectural, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industry. The webcast will be Thursday March 16, 2017 at 1 pm CST.

CMA Chairman Neil Brown will moderate a panel discussion and discuss blog design optimization, blog content planning, a blogging best practices checklist, and results measurement. Kevin Enke, Bosch Power Tools Marketing Director, and Gabe Santi, Granger Construction Marketing Director, will share examples of blogging. Other panelists to be announced.

“Content marketing is the hottest topic in marketing, and blogging can be the engine behind content marketing," states CMA Chairman Neil M. Brown. “The webcast will demonstrate how content and blogging builds search authority and thought leadership, drives sales leads, and social media engagement.”

To register for the free Blogging Best Practices Webcast,

link to: http://www.constructionmarketingassociation.org/CMI_Events.cfm.

###

ABOUT CMA

The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) provides professional development and training, resources and information, networking and recognition to marketers in the construction industry. CMA sponsors the annual Construction Marketing STAR Awards, and the Certified Construction Marketing Professional (CCMP) program. Full information on the association is available on the website at http://www.ConstructionMarketingAssociation.org. The site links to the award-winning Construction Marketing Blog with marketing news, resources and related content, and the association's Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. Questions? Contact Neil Brown at 630-868-5061.

ABOUT Kevin Enke

Kevin Enke is Bosch Power Tools Group Brand Manager-Digital. His experience includes retail, independent (hardware) co-op, lumber yards and industrial supply. His teams have won awards for packaging and merchandising from GDUSA, Home Channel News Golden Hammer, National Hardware Show and NRHA. Kevin oversees BeThePro contractor community, winner of multiple CMA STAR Awards. He serves on the Construction Marketing Association (CMA) national board of directors. Prior to Bosch, Kevin had marketing roles at Square D, ISR, Marketing Support (agency), and Wilton Industries. He holds a Bachelor degree from North Central College, Naperville, IL. Connect with Kevin in LinkedIn.

ABOUT Gabe Santi

Gabe Santi is the Director of Marketing for Granger Construction, a Lansing, Michigan commercial construction company. Gabe earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Journalism and Advertising from Michigan State University. A veteran marketer, Gabe has a background in strategic communications, higher education marketing and digital analytics. Throughout his career, Gabe has implemented several digital initiatives – including multiple website redesigns – and has managed all website, blog, social media and content marketing functions for Granger since April 2016. Under Gabe’s leadership, Granger’s redesigned website and blog launched in June 2016 and has resulted in significant increases in key website metrics like sessions, users and pageviews. Additionally traffic to Granger’s website from social media has increased nearly 1,500% since launch. Gabe is a CMA member.

ABOUT Neil M. Brown

Neil Brown is Chairman of the Construction Marketing Association. He has been CEO of numerous marketing consulting and creative agencies for the past 15 years, managing some of the biggest brands in the construction sector including Emerson Electric, USG and Bosch Tools. Prior to the agency-side, Brown was a brand manager at electrical products marketing powerhouse IDEAL Industries, and later CMO of an architectural metals manufacturer. Neil is a frequent speaker, author and contributor to BtoB magazine, Advertising Age, Marketing Week and the Construction Marketing Blog. He holds a BS–Marketing from Southern Illinois University, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. In 2012, he published the book, Tools of the Trade: Modern Marketing for Construction Brands.