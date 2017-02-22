Realtor Wendy Millar Helping to Raise Funds for Hyssop Housing Inc.

Wendy Millar A portion of the proceeds will go to Rain Foundation, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to providing emergency housing and shelter services to vulnerable LGBTQ youth. Past News Releases RSS Realtor Wendy Millar Illustrates...

Realtor Wendy Millar, of ERA Queen City Realty, is proudly promoting the Hyssop Housing Inc. Womyn’s “Her” Story Brunch & Tea Dance, scheduled for Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Montclair Women’s Club, 82 Union Street, Montclair, NJ. “Hyssop’s goal is one that resonates with my core philosophy of embracing people, service, and diversity,” said Millar, who sits on the non-profit board of Hyssop Housing Inc. and is its co-treasurer.

Hyssop Housing Inc. is a collective of women who aspire to provide safe, fully sustainable, culturally diverse housing for 55+ LGBTQ womyn of color and the people who love them. This Womyn’s “Her” Story Brunch & Tea Dance fundraising event will include a sensational brunch, decadent dessert, complimentary mimosa, coffee, tea and juice. There will also be entertainment, a silent auction, vendors and dancing to one of New Jersey’s hottest DJs. A cash bar will also be available.

“A portion of the proceeds will go to Rain Foundation, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to providing emergency housing and shelter services to vulnerable LGBTQ youth,” concluded Millar.

Tickets for the Womyn’s “Her” Story Brunch & Tea Dance can be purchased at https://www.paypal.me/HyssopyHousingInc. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 1, 2017, individual $40 and couples $75. After March 1, tickets increase to: individual $50; couples $95.

About Wendy Millar, ERA Queen City Realty

Wendy Millar has more than 23 years of sales experience and enjoys helping others achieve their real estate goals. She handles real estate transactions for buyers, sellers, renters, and investors within the greater New Jersey home-dwelling market. For more information, please call (914) 318-0309, or visit http://www.era.com/ERA-Queen-City-Realty-1549c/Wendy-Millar-201440a. ERA Queen City Realty is located at 310 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.

