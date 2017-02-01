West Legal Offices PLLC I have dedicated my time to FOCAF over the last decade because I think it is one of those organizations that provides tools to families in need and the families FOCAF serves are the families in society that are probably in the most need of help. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Jefferson West, founder of West Legal Offices PLLC, is celebrating his tenth year as a board member of Friends of Children and Families (FOCAF), whose mission is to provide high-quality services by educating, serving and partnering with families to create a community of lifelong learners. “As a family law practitioner, I see so many families that have the stresses of life crushing them and that pressure eventually erodes away at the core of the family, the marital relationship,” said West, who is currently Chairman of the Board of FOCAF. “I have dedicated my time to FOCAF over the last decade because I think it is one of those organizations that provides tools to families in need and the families FOCAF serves are the families in society that are probably in the most need of help.”

FOCAF is the not-for-profit organization in the Treasure Valley that provides Head Start and Early Head Start services to Ada and Elmore County. FOCAF truly supports the whole family, thus empowering families and giving children a head start in life. It believes that children are active learners with many ideas. Additionally, an important part of its program is play, because through play children are able to learn about their world and gain confidence in their skills. FOCAF’s educational program is designed to meet each child’s individual needs.

Jefferson West has been a member of the Idaho State Bar since 2001. He was an active duty military lawyer with the United State Air Force from 2001 until 2007. Mr. West primarily handles matters in personal injury, divorce, custody modification, support modification, paternity and criminal allegations. For more information, please call (208) 344-9378, or visit http://www.westlegaloffices.com. The law office is located at 1020 West Main Street, Suite 470, Boise, ID 83702.

