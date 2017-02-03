Huntsman World Senior Games Receives National Recognition

Kyle Case, Huntsman World Senior Games CEO, accepts the award for Innovative Health and Wellness Program from Steven Rodriguez, Chair of the National Senior Games Association Board of Directors. We are grateful that our peers recognized the amazing effort by the volunteers working in our health screenings

The Huntsman World Senior Games’ innovative health and wellness program was recognized by the National Senior Games Association at its national meeting last week in Dallas, Texas.

The health screenings are an outgrowth of the vision of Games founder John Morgan. He championed the cause of fostering peace, health and friendship.

“We are grateful that our peers recognized the amazing effort by the volunteers working in our health screenings," said Kyle M Case, CEO for the Games.

The Huntsman World Senior Games provides 7 days of free health screenings to all participants. Each year several thousand athletes take advantage of some or all of the screenings offered which include: blood pressure, body composition, visual acuity, blood glucose and cholesterol among others.

“It is amazing how often we have athletes come and tell us how the information they received the prior year during screenings helped save their life,” said Dr. Gary Measom, Co-director of the screenings. “They show the results to their primary care physician once they return home and get the care they need.”

The National Senior Games Association was formed in 1985 to promote healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport. The first National Senior Games was held in 1987. The Huntsman World Senior Games is the Utah affiliate.

The Huntsman World Senior Games is the largest annual multi-sport event in the world for athletes age 50 and better. The event takes place each October in St. George, Utah, USA and routinely welcomes over 11,000 athletes who compete in their choice of 30 different sports.