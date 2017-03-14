Accelogix Celebrates 5 Years of Supply Chain IT Consulting Excellence

Accelogix We are honored and humbled that our clients and partners have fueled our growth into a leading systems implementer by repeatedly putting their trust in us over the last five years. - Seth Patin, Accelogix Founder and President

Accelogix, a leading, global provider of consulting, implementation, development, and cloud services for Supply Chain Execution Systems, announced its fifth anniversary this month. Accelogix is proud to celebrate five years of empowering client differentiation and the growth of its partner network.

Since beginning its operations in 2012, Accelogix has grown from 3 to over 50 employees, opened offices in North Carolina and Wisconsin, and helped several dozen companies of all sizes and industries obtain a competitive advantage through strategic supply chain system implementations.

“Accelogix was founded on a desire to bring our clients unsurpassed expertise, efficiency, and innovation in supply chain technology consulting,” said Accelogix President Seth Patin. “We are honored and humbled that our clients and partners have fueled our growth into a leading systems implementer by repeatedly putting their trust in us over the last five years. We look forward to sharing continued success and growth with our clients and partners for many years to come.”

Accelogix saw its most significant growth yet in 2016, debuting at No. 764 on Inc. Magazine’s 35th annual Inc. 5000 list in its first year of eligibility. With a three-year sales growth of 521%, Accelogix ranked 15th among the 129 NC-based companies and 72nd among the 687 IT service companies listed.

Accelogix is a JDA value-added reseller and leading provider of consulting, implementation, development, and cloud services for Supply Chain Execution Systems. Founded and managed by supply chain efficiency and logistics management software experts with decades of combined experience, Accelogix provides full lifecycle implementation and systems integration services for manufacturing, distribution, and transportation across every major industry vertical.

